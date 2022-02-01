Gas prices jump 12 cents in Florida

Gasoline prices in Florida jumped 12 cents a gallon in the past week, as U.S. crude oil prices have gone up 15% so far in 2022.

The AAA auto club said Monday that the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Florida, as of Sunday, was $3.35. That was up from $3.23 a week earlier and $2.38 a year earlier.

That’s 97 cents per gallon higher than one year ago.

Crude oil prices are higher than at any point in 2021, meaning higher gas costs are expected to continue into spring, according to AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins.

“Usually, the price of gasoline follows what happens with the price of crude,” Jenkins said. “So, if crude oil prices increase, then gas prices increase too.”

The most expensive gas in Florida is in West Palm Beach, while the cheapest gas can be found in the Panhandle markets of Pensacola, Panama City and Fort Walton Beach.

