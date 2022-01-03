© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Economy / Business

What climate change means for Florida strawberry farmers

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Bradley George
Published January 3, 2022 at 5:00 AM EST
Strawberries are sorted into square batches, filling the frame of the photo.
Thomas Iacobucci
/
WUSF Public Media

Florida’s strawberry harvest is underway. Farmers are facing challenges due to climate change, but researchers are trying to help them adapt.

Vance Whitaker grows strawberries for a living, but he’s not a farmer. He’s an associate professor of plant breeding at the University of Florida IFAS extension service in Wimauma. When it comes to temperature changes, he says strawberries are resilient.

“We have so much temperature variability within a single season in Florida, because the season starts around Thanksgiving and goes, to around Easter or beyond,” he said.

Whitaker says the real climate threat to strawberries is more rain. A wetter growing season means the crop will be more vulnerable to fungal diseases. So, he’s working to create strawberries that will thrive in a wetter climate.

“I think that we're going to be able to adjust over time as things change. And I've seen some of that over the last decade that has some pretty warm winters recently. And we can see that some of our most recent varieties seem to be better adapted to heat than some of the ones that were used 10 years ago.”

As for this current season, Whitaker says it’s a wonderful time for strawberries, thanks to warm days and cool evenings.

Look here to see more about the research being done on Florida's strawberry crops

Tags

Economy / BusinessstrawberriesUF/IFAS
Bradley George
I was born and raised in North Carolina, but my career in public radio has taken me all over the Southeast: Nashville, Atlanta, Birmingham. Along the way, I’ve reported for NPR, Here and Now, BBC, and The Takeaway. I’ve also done quite a few stories for Marketplace.
See stories by Bradley George
