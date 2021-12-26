© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Economy / Business

Forecast: Florida job growth will outpace nation next year

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published December 26, 2021 at 4:17 PM EST
A new forecast released earlier this month by the Institute for Economic Forecasting at the University of Central Florida also says housing starts in the state will pick up.

Job growth in Florida will outpace the national economy, and unemployment will continue to decline in 2022.

That's according to a new forecast released earlier this month by the Institute for Economic Forecasting at the University of Central Florida.

It says Florida’s unemployment rate, which stood at 4.5% in November, is expected to continue falling in 2022.

The forecast also says housing starts will pickup, but not quickly enough to satisfy robust demand in the short run.

Inventory for single-family homes is so scarce in Florida there was only a 1.3 month supply in October.

