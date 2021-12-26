Forecast: Florida job growth will outpace nation next year

Job growth in Florida will outpace the national economy, and unemployment will continue to decline in 2022.

That's according to a new forecast released earlier this month by the Institute for Economic Forecasting at the University of Central Florida.

It says Florida’s unemployment rate, which stood at 4.5% in November, is expected to continue falling in 2022.

The forecast also says housing starts will pickup, but not quickly enough to satisfy robust demand in the short run.

Inventory for single-family homes is so scarce in Florida there was only a 1.3 month supply in October.