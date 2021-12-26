Airbnb cracks down on disruptive parties in central Florida

If you’re planning to rent a home in central Florida over New Year’s Eve, you may be out of luck.

Airbnb says potential guests without a history of positive reviews will be unable to make one-night reservations in Orlando and Kissimmee over New Year’s Eve, in an effort to crack down on disruptive parties.

Some people also will be unable to make last-minute, two-or-three-night reservations over the New Year’s holiday in central Florida if they don’t have any positive reviews, as determined by the company’s algorithms.

Users with a history of positive reviews don’t have to worry about those restrictions.