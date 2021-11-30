The Florida Retail Federation says shoppers are buying holiday gifts earlier this year

Florida Retail Federation spokesperson Amanda Bevis says shopping early for holiday gifts has been a growing trend for years. This year, she says retailers are seeing shoppers even earlier than before.

"Part of that may be that people are just ready for the holiday season and want to start marking gifts off their list. Another reason for that may be the supply chain disruptions," Bevis says.

Bevis says extended Black Friday deals could also be spurring the rise in early holiday shopping.

"61% of shoppers surveyed this month said they've already started browsing and buying holiday gifts, and that represents a 10% increase from a decade ago," Bevis says.

Bevis says Florida retailers have stocked up to meet that demand. Her group is recommending shoppers buy their gifts now to avoid a last-minute rush for items that may be out of stock.

Copyright 2021 WFSU