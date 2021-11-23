© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Economy / Business

Target will no longer open its stores on Thanksgiving Day

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published November 23, 2021 at 12:16 PM EST
Target Storefront
Scott Gilbertson
/
Target will no longer open its stores on Thanksgiving Day, making permanent a shift to the unofficial start of the holiday season that was suspended during the pandemic.

After staying closed on Thanksgiving last year due to the pandemic, the chain says the change is now permanent.

Target will no longer open its stores on Thanksgiving Day, making permanent a shift to the unofficial start of the holiday season that was suspended during the pandemic.

To limit crowds in stores, retailers last year were forced to turn what had become a weekend shopping blitz into an extended event with holiday sales beginning as early as October.

That forced shift turned out to be a good move.

U.S. holiday sales in November and December rose 8.2% from the previous year, and the National Retail Federation predicts that this year could shatter that record, growing between 8.5% and 10.5%.

