Economy / Business

Publix and Winn-Dixie are limiting Thanksgiving purchases due to supply chain issues

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published November 23, 2021 at 10:47 AM EST
Front of a Publix
Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF Public Media
/
Last week, Publix began limiting customers to two each of key Thanksgiving items including canned cranberry sauce, pie filling, jarred gravy, cream cheese and bacon.

Winn-Dixie is restricting turkey purchases to one per customer.

Two Florida-based grocery chains are limiting the number of items sold to customers ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday.

Officials say Publix and Winn-Dixie are placing limits on some items due to the ongoing supply chain issues.

Winn-Dixie is limiting turkeys to one per customer.

Lakeland-based Publix operates nearly 1,300 stores across seven states in the Southeast. Jacksonville, Florida-based Winn-Dixie has stores in five Southern states.

Associated Press
