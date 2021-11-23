Ashley Moody warns supply chain issues could make Florida holiday shoppers more vulnerable to scams

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody says supply chain issues could make shoppers more vulnerable to scams this holiday season.

As products fly off the shelves, Moody says scammers are hoping shoppers will let their guard down when looking for soon-to-be scarce items online.

Her office is hoping to prevent shoppers from falling prey to scams with its newly released Holiday Consumer Protection Guide.

"The guide is full of tips for in-person and online shopping. It also provides wise giving tips as many generous Floridians will make year-end donations. Finally, check out the list of recalled items in our guide so you don’t mistakenly purchase these unsafe or defective products," Moody says.

The guide recommends using a credit card for online purchases. And when buying online, the guide recommends looking for a padlock icon in the address bar before putting in any payment information.

Those interested in reading the guide can click here.

Copyright 2021 WFSU