Gas prices across Florida spike to their highest Thanksgiving levels in eight years

Floridians are paying more for gas prior to Thanksgiving than they have in the last eight years.

According to a Monday release from AAA, the average price of gas jumped 10 cents a gallon last week, to an average of $3.36.

That is the highest daily average since September 2014, and the most expensive Thanksgiving gas prices since 2013.

Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA, said the spike in gas prices is expected to ease.

"The good news is gas prices should gradually decline through the holiday," Jenkins said. "Crude oil and gasoline futures dropped last week, and that should restore some downward pressure on prices at the pump."

The West Palm Beach and Boca Raton metro areas are paying the most, at $3.49 a gallon. The least expensive metro market is Crestview-Fort Walton Beach at $3.26.

Drivers across the greater Tampa Bay region are paying an average of $3.35.