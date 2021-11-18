© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Economy / Business
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Disney Cruise Line will require guests 5 and older to be vaccinated

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published November 18, 2021 at 12:38 PM EST
A person leans against the railing of the docked Disney Magic cruise ship at PortMiami amid the virus outbreak on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Miami.

It currently requires anyone 12 and older who is vaccine-eligible to be vaccinated.

Disney Cruise Line will require all guests ages 5 and up to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before setting sail starting early next year.

The company posted a statement on its website Wednesday announcing the new rules will begin Jan. 13, 2022.

The vaccine was recently approved for children ages 5 to 12. The cruise line currently requires anyone 12 and older who is vaccine-eligible to be vaccinated.

Passengers not vaccine-eligible must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken between 3 days and 24 hours before the ship sails.

The vaccine requirement runs against a Florida law banning vaccine mandates.

