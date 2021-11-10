Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried touts federal infrastructure package

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is continuing her statewide tour touting the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a signature priority of the Biden administration, with a stop in Jacksonville Wednesday.

Florida is set to receive just over $19 billion from the legislation, with the opportunity to receive around $30 billion in future federal dollars.

Florida's Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis will decide how to disburse funds to local governments, which will decide which projects should get a piece of that funding.

In terms of statewide infrastructure projects, Fried said she wants long-term investment in Florida's highways, its electric vehicle charging station network, broadband access and Everglades restoration. Ag Commissioner Fried is the only statewide-elected Democrat and a candidate for governor next year.

"Here in Jacksonville specifically, the impact will be widely felt from helping rebuild our roads and bridges to be safe and more resilient in the face of climate change," she said. "To investing in passenger rail and other public transit, helping address our traffic problems."

Fried hopes to win her party's nomination and unseat Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is running for reelection.