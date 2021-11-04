Moffitt Cancer Center will open a St. Petersburg location

Tampa's Moffitt Cancer Center will build a 75,000 square-foot outpatient center in St. Petersburg, between Tropicana Field and downtown.

Moffitt and a developer say the 4.5 acre site on 2nd Avenue South will also include "a mixed-use modern family residential tower," along with shops, restaurants, public parking, and a new headquarters for United Insurance Holdings.

The city said it received five other proposals after Moffitt approached officials with its own plan in August. 8,000 St. Pete residents a year now travel an hour or more to Moffitt's main location in Tampa.

The National Institutes of Health has named Moffitt as Florida's only comprehensive cancer center. There are 51 such centers in the nation funded to deliver cutting-edge cancer treatment and research. Moffitt says the St. Pete center will create 200 jobs.

"Moffitt Cancer Center is working diligently every day to save more lives. In order to do that, we must reach more patients. We want to bring the best cancer care closer to the residents of Pinellas County," Moffitt CEO Dr. Patrick Hwu said in a statement.