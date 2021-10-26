Gas prices in Florida have reached their highest levels since 2014

Gas prices in Florida have risen to their highest levels since 2014.

According to AAA, the average price of gas leveled off over the weekend after spiking another 13 cents last week.

That brings the average price of a gallon of gas in Florida to $3.31, the highest average since October 2014 and a 26-cent increase since the start of October.

It's also a $1.23 bump since this time last year, according to AAA.

"Gas prices have been dragged higher by skyrocketing crude oil prices," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said. "Crude oil prices have faced tremendous upward pressure, because global fuel demand is outpacing global production and supply levels. Although oil prices increased again last week, it was by a smaller margin than the weeks before. Fortunately, gasoline futures held steady.

"So even if gas prices increase again this week, it shouldn't be as significant of a jump as what drivers have experienced so far this month."

Both the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater and the Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice markets are averaging just under $3.30 a gallon.