© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy / Business

Cross Bay Ferry begins expanded service between Tampa and St. Petersburg this week

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published October 18, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT
The Cross-Bay Ferry
Alysia Cruz
/
WUSF Public Media
The Cross Bay Ferry begins expanded service between Tampa and St. Petersburg starting Thursday.

The ferry will operate with expanded hours and will run for an additional month.

The Cross Bay Ferry begins expanded service between Tampa and St. Petersburg starting Thursday.

The ferry, in its fifth season, will offer departures from the Tampa Convention Center and North Straub Park from Wednesday through Sunday and will operate for additional month, through May 22.

It will also have later departure times on weekends, with trips out of Tampa as late as 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, according to a news release.

The cost is $10 for adults and $20 for a round trip. Tickets are $8 one-way and $16 round-trip for seniors, children under 18, and members of the military. Kids 4 and under can ride for free.

Tickets can be purchased at the Cross Bay Ferry website.

Last month, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties voted to move forward with a four-year extension in funding for the ferry.

Tags

Economy / BusinessCross Bay Ferry
Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content