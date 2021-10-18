Cross Bay Ferry begins expanded service between Tampa and St. Petersburg this week

The Cross Bay Ferry begins expanded service between Tampa and St. Petersburg starting Thursday.

The ferry, in its fifth season, will offer departures from the Tampa Convention Center and North Straub Park from Wednesday through Sunday and will operate for additional month, through May 22.

It will also have later departure times on weekends, with trips out of Tampa as late as 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, according to a news release.

The cost is $10 for adults and $20 for a round trip. Tickets are $8 one-way and $16 round-trip for seniors, children under 18, and members of the military. Kids 4 and under can ride for free.

Tickets can be purchased at the Cross Bay Ferry website.

Last month, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties voted to move forward with a four-year extension in funding for the ferry.