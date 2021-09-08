© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Economy / Business

Tampa Sidewalk Kiosks Will Help Residents And Visitors Explore The City

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Bradley George
Published September 8, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and other officials at a ribbon-cutting
Bailey LeFever
/
WUSF Public Media
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor (center) and other officials cut the ribbon on an IKE Kiosk next to the Tampa Convention Center.

They will be placed in high-traffic areas as well as various other areas across the city.

The city of Tampa on Wednesday unveiled sidewalk kiosks it hopes will help residents and visitors navigate the community more seamlessly.

IKE stands for Interactive Kiosk Experience. The touch-screen devices are in high-traffic tourists areas such as the Tampa Convention Center and Amalie Arena, but they're also going up in neighborhoods.

One of the first is at the Lee Davis Neighborhood Service Center in East Tampa.

In addition to details on food and transportation, residents can access “information on housing, information on food aid, addiction, recovery resources, and a jobs board," according to IKE's Jibran Shermohammed.

Tampa is the 13th U.S. city to host the IKE kiosks. Other locations include Miami, Coral Gables, Baltimore and St. Louis.

The city says the kiosks — which will also offer Wi-Fi access — are funded through ad revenue and no taxpayer funds were used for their installation or operation.

Economy / BusinessTampaIKECity of Tampa
Bradley George
Bradley George comes to WUSF from Atlanta, where he was a reporter, host, and editor at Georgia Public Broadcasting. While in Atlanta, he reported for NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and The Takeaway. His work has been recognized by PRNDI, the Georgia Associated Press, and the Atlanta Press Club. Prior to his time in Georgia, Bradley worked at public radio stations in Tennessee, Alabama, and North Carolina.
