Tampa Sidewalk Kiosks Will Help Residents And Visitors Explore The City

The city of Tampa on Wednesday unveiled sidewalk kiosks it hopes will help residents and visitors navigate the community more seamlessly.

IKE stands for Interactive Kiosk Experience. The touch-screen devices are in high-traffic tourists areas such as the Tampa Convention Center and Amalie Arena, but they're also going up in neighborhoods.

One of the first is at the Lee Davis Neighborhood Service Center in East Tampa.

In addition to details on food and transportation, residents can access “information on housing, information on food aid, addiction, recovery resources, and a jobs board," according to IKE's Jibran Shermohammed.

Tampa is the 13th U.S. city to host the IKE kiosks. Other locations include Miami, Coral Gables, Baltimore and St. Louis.

The city says the kiosks — which will also offer Wi-Fi access — are funded through ad revenue and no taxpayer funds were used for their installation or operation.