Publix Announces It Is Expanding Into Kentucky

Publix is expanding to its eighth state in the Southeast.

In a press release Tuesday, the Lakeland-based grocery store chain announced it has signed a lease to open its first store in Kentucky.

The store will be located in Louisville and will feature the first adjacent liquor store outside of Florida.

Publix CEO Todd Jones commented on the opportunity to serve the Commonwealth of Kentucky. “Being company owners, Publix associates are committed to providing the highest level of service and quality products to exceed our customers’ expectations," Publix CEO Todd Jones said in the release. "Moving into Kentucky is a natural progression for our company, and we are excited to serve and be a part of this vibrant community.”

It is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to the release.

Publix was founded in 1930 and operates 1,281 stores, including 825 in Florida.

The grocer also operates stores in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.