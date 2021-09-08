© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Economy / Business

Publix Announces It Is Expanding Into Kentucky

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published September 8, 2021 at 10:42 AM EDT
Front of a Publix
Carl Lisciandrello
/
WUSF Public Media
Publix announced it is expanding into Kentucky.

This marks the eighth state in the Southeast in which the Lakeland-based grocery store chain will operate.

In a press release Tuesday, the Lakeland-based grocery store chain announced it has signed a lease to open its first store in Kentucky.

The store will be located in Louisville and will feature the first adjacent liquor store outside of Florida.

Publix CEO Todd Jones commented on the opportunity to serve the Commonwealth of Kentucky. “Being company owners, Publix associates are committed to providing the highest level of service and quality products to exceed our customers’ expectations," Publix CEO Todd Jones said in the release. "Moving into Kentucky is a natural progression for our company, and we are excited to serve and be a part of this vibrant community.”

It is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to the release.

Publix was founded in 1930 and operates 1,281 stores, including 825 in Florida.

The grocer also operates stores in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
