© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy / Business

Carnival To Restart Tampa Cruises, Will Ask For Proof Of Vaccination

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published September 3, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT
Carnival Pride
Wikipedia.com
/
Carnival Pride

Another cruise ship is planning to restart service out of Tampa Bay. And they're planning to ask for proof of vaccination.

Carnival Pride’s new service from Tampa's cruise ship terminal is scheduled to start on Nov. 14.

The company has announced that guests booked on their November and December cruises will need to present proof at check-in that they are both vaccinated and have passed a COVID-19 test. They are making exceptions for children under 12 and others who cannot be vaccinated.

The company is doing this is spite of Gov. Ron DeSantis' move to fine companies $5,000 for requiring so-called "vaccine passports." In August, Norwegian Cruise Lines was granted permission by a judge to require vaccinations before boarding a cruise ship in Florida.

Carnival is also setting up rapid testing sites at all of its ports — including Tampa — as a back-up alternative for people who have been vaccinated but can't get a test. Guests will also be asked to wear masks in most indoor gathering spots on the ship.

Tags

Economy / BusinessCarnival Cruise LineCruise Linescruise shipsCOVID-19 passports
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is senior reporter as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content