Carnival To Restart Tampa Cruises, Will Ask For Proof Of Vaccination

Carnival Pride’s new service from Tampa's cruise ship terminal is scheduled to start on Nov. 14.

The company has announced that guests booked on their November and December cruises will need to present proof at check-in that they are both vaccinated and have passed a COVID-19 test. They are making exceptions for children under 12 and others who cannot be vaccinated.

The company is doing this is spite of Gov. Ron DeSantis' move to fine companies $5,000 for requiring so-called "vaccine passports." In August, Norwegian Cruise Lines was granted permission by a judge to require vaccinations before boarding a cruise ship in Florida.

Carnival is also setting up rapid testing sites at all of its ports — including Tampa — as a back-up alternative for people who have been vaccinated but can't get a test. Guests will also be asked to wear masks in most indoor gathering spots on the ship.

