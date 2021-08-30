© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy / Business
Hurricane_NOAA.jpg
2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Gas Prices Could Spike Across Tampa Bay As Hurricane Ida Reduces Supply

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published August 30, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT
gasprices3_012320.JPG
CARL LISCIANDRELLO/WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA
/

A spokesman for AAA says the price of gas could increase 10-20 cents a gallon this week.

After seeing gas prices dip in August, drivers across the greater Tampa Bay region can expect to pay more at the pump in the coming days.

According to a Monday release from AAA, the increase is due to concerns that Hurricane Ida could affect the fuel supply across the country.

"Drivers will almost assuredly see gas prices rise this week, because of Hurricane Ida's effects on the Gulf Coast," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in the release. “Based on overnight movement in the futures market, a 10-20 cent jump at the pump is not out of the question.

“Where gas prices go from here will depend on the extent of the damage and how long it will take for fuel production and transportation lines to return to normal."

According to the release, more than 90% of the offshore oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico were shut down ahead of Ida’s arrival this past weekend. Those rigs account for 15% of the country’s oil.

The storm also forced the closure of nine refineries in Ida’s forecast track, which account for 24% of the refining capacity in the Gulf Coast.

In addition, nine refineries were in Ida’s forecast track

The Colonial Pipeline – which carries gas and diesel from Texas to states along the Eastern Seaboard – was shut down as a precaution on Sunday.

In order to increase supply, the release said state leaders are reportedly filing for a waiver from the Environmental Protection Agency to begin selling winter blend gasoline now instead of Sept. 15, when it normally makes the winter blend available.

The price of gas has slowly dropped across Florida over the last three weeks after reaching a high for the year of $3.03 a gallon earlier this month. The average price in the state is now at $2.95] a gallon, and $2.87 across the greater Tampa Bay region.

Tags

Economy / BusinessHurricane Idagas pricesAAA
Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content