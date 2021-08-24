© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy / Business
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Disney Cruise Line Issues Vaccine Mandate For Passengers Sailing To The Bahamas

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published August 24, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT
Photo: Mike Arney
Mike Arney
/
Parents must upload proof of full vaccination for themselves and any eligible child on Disney’s Safe Passage website at least 24 hours before setting sail. 

The rule applies to Central Floridians sailing out of Port Canaveral despite a statewide ban on vaccine passports.

The vaccine mandate for all passengers 12 years old and up aboard Disney Cruises sailing to the Bahamas will take effect Sept. 3 and run through Nov. 1.

Parents must upload proof of full vaccination for themselves and any eligible child on Disney’s Safe Passage website at least 24 hours before setting sail. 

And families must submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test for any child under the age of 12 from 5 days to 24 hours before boarding. 

Unvaccinated children will also be required to pass a COVID-19 test at the terminal. 

Anyone who does not submit proof of full vaccination, will not be allowed to board the ship. 

Disney says the new rules were put in place in accordance with a Bahamas law that keeps ships from entering its ports with unvaccinated passengers.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is currently appealing a ruling that allowed Norwegian Cruises to enforce vaccine passports on their ships despite a Florida-wide ban.

Copyright 2021 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.

Tags

Economy / BusinessCoronavirusCoronavirus VaccineCOVID-19covid-19 vaccinecruise shipsCruise LinesDisneyCOVID-19 passports
Danielle Prieur
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content