Economy / Business

Florida Has Distributed Only 2% Of Funds To Help Renters

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published July 31, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT
three people holding signs protesting evictions: two are in Spanish, one is in English
Michael Dwyer/AP
/
AP
People from a coalition of housing justice groups hold signs protesting evictions during a news conference outside the Statehouse, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Boston.

Housing advocates fear the end of the CDC moratorium could result in hundreds of thousands of Florida renters being evicted in the coming weeks.

The state of Florida has distributed only 2% of the $870 million in federal funds it has received so far to keep renters in their homes during the pandemic by paying their landlords.

That's even though a nationwide eviction moratorium is ending on Sunday.

They worry it will force some to become homeless just as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Florida has distributed only $18.3 million to about 4,300 applicants.

By way of comparison, Texas has distributed more than $610 million — about 47 percent of the $1.3 billion in federal funds it got in the first round of distribution.

Officials are encouraging people to apply for the statewide rental assistance program at OurFlorida.com.

