Economy / Business
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Publix, Walmart To Require Face Masks For All Employees

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7
Published July 30, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT
Front of a Publix
Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF Public Media
/
Publix will require all employees to wear face masks with coronavirus cases on the rise.

All employees must wear face masks regardless of their vaccination status. They are not required for customers, but the stores will encourage social distancing.

Publix and Walmart will require all employees to wear face masks with coronavirus cases on the rise.

Walmart announced the mandate will start immediately, while the Lakeland-based grocer said it will require all employees to wear face masks starting Aug. 2.

Both will require face masks regardless of whether their employees have received a vaccine.

Their decision is based on recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control And Prevention that recommends people in areas of high transmission to wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status.

Publix did not mandate that all customers wear masks, but does “encourage all to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19,” including social distancing, according to a post on its website.

Walmart stated the same on its website, while also saying it would double its incentive for employees to receive a vaccine, to $150.

Economy / BusinessCoronavirusCOVID-19Publix
