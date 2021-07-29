© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Economy / Business
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Port Tampa Bay To Receive $20.1 Million In Coronavirus Assistance

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published July 29, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT
Port Tampa Bay
Port Tampa Bay will receive $20.1 million in funding to help its recovery from losses due the coronavirus pandemic.

It's part of a $250 million package Gov. Ron DeSantis announced will go to Florida's ports.

It's part of a $250 million package that will go to Florida's ports through the American Rescue Plan and Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced the funding, which will include money to invest in infrastructure.

“Not only are Florida ports a key economic driver for their surrounding communities, but also for our state as a whole,” DeSantis said in a news release. “From the cruise industry, to cargo, to supporting military operations, our ports provide nearly 1 million jobs for Floridians. This $250 million investment in our ports is a commitment to our future economic prosperity for generations to come.”

Port Tampa Bay will receive the fourth largest allotment, according to the release.

Port Canaveral will receive the greatest amount, at more than $72.2 million, followed by PortMiami ($66.9 million) and Port Everglades ($58.2 million).

Port Manatee will receive just under $4.9 million.

“The impact seaports have on every region in our state is enormous and, under the Governor’s leadership, the state continues to make key investments in our transportation network to keep our state moving forward and ensure that goods make it to consumers efficiently,” FDOT Secretary Kevin J. Thibault said in the release. “The funding announced today will have lasting positive impacts and significantly assist our seaport partners, as well as their surrounding communities.”

According to the release, Florida’s ports generate an economic impact of $117.6 billion and support 900,000 jobs.

The announcement comes a day after an industry report indicated trade at Florida seaports could soon rebound.

Cruises are expected to resume at Port Tampa Bay in October at the earliest.

Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
