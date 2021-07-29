Port Tampa Bay To Receive $20.1 Million In Coronavirus Assistance

Port Tampa Bay will receive $20.1 million in funding to help its recovery from losses due the coronavirus pandemic.

It's part of a $250 million package that will go to Florida's ports through the American Rescue Plan and Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced the funding, which will include money to invest in infrastructure.

“Not only are Florida ports a key economic driver for their surrounding communities, but also for our state as a whole,” DeSantis said in a news release. “From the cruise industry, to cargo, to supporting military operations, our ports provide nearly 1 million jobs for Floridians. This $250 million investment in our ports is a commitment to our future economic prosperity for generations to come.”

Port Tampa Bay will receive the fourth largest allotment, according to the release.

Port Canaveral will receive the greatest amount, at more than $72.2 million, followed by PortMiami ($66.9 million) and Port Everglades ($58.2 million).

Port Manatee will receive just under $4.9 million.

“The impact seaports have on every region in our state is enormous and, under the Governor’s leadership, the state continues to make key investments in our transportation network to keep our state moving forward and ensure that goods make it to consumers efficiently,” FDOT Secretary Kevin J. Thibault said in the release. “The funding announced today will have lasting positive impacts and significantly assist our seaport partners, as well as their surrounding communities.”

According to the release, Florida’s ports generate an economic impact of $117.6 billion and support 900,000 jobs.

The announcement comes a day after an industry report indicated trade at Florida seaports could soon rebound.

Cruises are expected to resume at Port Tampa Bay in October at the earliest.

