© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy / Business

Proposed Development Would Connect Tampa’s Urban Core

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Bradley George
Published July 27, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT
A rendering of the proposed Gas Worx development.
Kettler
/
A rendering of the proposed Gas Worx development.

A local businessman has filed plans for "Gas Worx," a development that would be filled with apartments, shops, and offices.

A local businessman has filed plans for a 50-acre site between Ybor City and the Channelside district.

Gas Worx would be filled with apartments, shops, and offices.

Graham Tyrell is with Kettler, the Washington-based real estate development firm that developed a master plan for the site. He said the goal is to connect Ybor with downtown.

“The original type of street grid that was sort of platted out originally for Ybor, it's been overtaken by other developments. So we're going to try and reinstitute some of that,” he said.

A new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays could be part of the development, but Graham said the proposal "doesn't preclude the Rays in any way."

"We’d love to see the Rays in Ybor. I think it could be a really interesting fit in the neighborhood," he said.

Here is a link to project documents filed with the city.

A hearing on rezoning the property is scheduled for November 18.

Darryl Shaw, founder and CEO of Blue Pearl Animal Hospitals, is behind the proposal.

He’s taken a special interest in Ybor City. Earlier this year, he purchased the site of the former Tampa Park Apartments for another development.

Tags

Economy / BusinessYbor CityGas WorxChannelside
Bradley George
Bradley George comes to WUSF from Atlanta, where he was a reporter, host, and editor at Georgia Public Broadcasting. While in Atlanta, he reported for NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and The Takeaway. His work has been recognized by PRNDI, the Georgia Associated Press, and the Atlanta Press Club. Prior to his time in Georgia, Bradley worked at public radio stations in Tennessee, Alabama, and North Carolina.
See stories by Bradley George
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now