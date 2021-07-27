Proposed Development Would Connect Tampa’s Urban Core

A local businessman has filed plans for a 50-acre site between Ybor City and the Channelside district.

Gas Worx would be filled with apartments, shops, and offices.

Graham Tyrell is with Kettler, the Washington-based real estate development firm that developed a master plan for the site. He said the goal is to connect Ybor with downtown.

“The original type of street grid that was sort of platted out originally for Ybor, it's been overtaken by other developments. So we're going to try and reinstitute some of that,” he said.

A new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays could be part of the development, but Graham said the proposal "doesn't preclude the Rays in any way."

"We’d love to see the Rays in Ybor. I think it could be a really interesting fit in the neighborhood," he said.

Here is a link to project documents filed with the city.

A hearing on rezoning the property is scheduled for November 18.

Darryl Shaw, founder and CEO of Blue Pearl Animal Hospitals, is behind the proposal.

He’s taken a special interest in Ybor City. Earlier this year, he purchased the site of the former Tampa Park Apartments for another development.