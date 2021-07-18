© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Cruise Restrictions To Remain, Appeals Court Says

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published July 18, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT
Carnival Cruise Line's Ecstasy is docked amid the coronavirus outbreak on March 27 in Jacksonville, Fla. Carnival says it's planning to resume cruises beginning in August
The temporary stay keeps in place the CDC regulations regarding Florida-based cruise ships in place, while the agency appeals a Tampa federal judge's June decision.

Pandemic restrictions on Florida-based cruise ships will remain in place after a federal appeals court temporarily blocked a previous ruling that sided with a Florida lawsuit challenging the regulations.

The one-paragraph decision by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was filed at 11:50 p.m. Saturday, just minutes before a Tampa federal judge’s previous ruling on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention restrictions was to take effect.

The appellate court’s issuance of a temporary stay keeps the CDC regulations regarding Florida-based cruise ships in place while the CDC appeals U.S. District Judge Stephen Merryday's June decision.

The Florida lawsuit claims the CDC’s multiple-step process to allow cruising from Florida is overly burdensome.

