ELSA: The Latest Coverage, Emergency Information And Preparation Tips
Economy / Business

New Statewide Council Will Review Everyday Challenges Of Farmworkers

WFSU | By Robbie Gaffney
Published June 30, 2021 at 6:40 AM EDT
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is creating a new council that will look at the everyday challenges of farmworkers. That includes access to healthcare, living conditions, and more.

The council is similar to a now-disbanded group that used to report to the governor's office. But Fried says this new council will report directly to her.

"I will be able to take this information and utilize state resources, requesting for additional resources, going to the federal government as well, and potentially looking at ways in our Florida statutes that we might be able to work through some of the issues that have been raised," Fried said in a phone interview with WFSU.

Fried explains that the council's main priority is to make sure farmworkers have a voice at the table.

"This way, we get these marginalized voices to the table and educate us on what is happening on the ground and start working on solutions to make life better for our farmworkers," Fried said.

Fried's department is still figuring out how many people will serve on the council. Fried said there will be about 15 members.

