© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy / Business
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Disney Delays Test Cruise Over 'Inconsistent' COVID-19 Results

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published June 28, 2021 at 2:04 PM EDT
Celebrity Edge cruise ship docked at port
Marta Lavandier
/
AP
The Celebrity Edge is moored at Port Everglades, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale. Celebrity Edge is the first cruise ship to leave a U.S. port since the coronavirus pandemic brought the industry to a 15-month standstill. The seven-night cruise will have 40 percent capacity and with virtually all passengers vaccinated against COVID-19.

It would have include 300 employees who had volunteered for the “simulation” cruise.

Disney Cruise Line is postponing its first test cruise since the pandemic brought the cruise industry to a standstill after a handful of participants had inconsistent test results for COVID-19.

The Disney Dream had been scheduled to set sail Tuesday from Port Canaveral with 300 employees who had volunteered for the “simulation” cruise.

But the trip was postponed indefinitely because a small number of employees had inconsistent results for COVID-19.

The federal government is starting to allow cruises to sail again, but only if nearly all passengers and crew are vaccinated.

Tags

Economy / BusinessCoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19cruise shipsCruise LinesDisney
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content