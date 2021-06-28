Disney Delays Test Cruise Over 'Inconsistent' COVID-19 Results

Disney Cruise Line is postponing its first test cruise since the pandemic brought the cruise industry to a standstill after a handful of participants had inconsistent test results for COVID-19.

The Disney Dream had been scheduled to set sail Tuesday from Port Canaveral with 300 employees who had volunteered for the “simulation” cruise.

But the trip was postponed indefinitely because a small number of employees had inconsistent results for COVID-19.

The federal government is starting to allow cruises to sail again, but only if nearly all passengers and crew are vaccinated.