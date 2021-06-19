© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Economy / Business
Hospitality Industry Group Launches Website For Jobseekers, Employers

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published June 19, 2021 at 5:00 AM EDT
Photo: Jonathan Macedo
Photo: Jonathan Macedo

The Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association launched the free servicee to help laid off and furloughed people find work. About 600 businesses have already posted positions.

The Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association has launched a website to help laid off and furloughed hospitality workers find jobs in Central Florida. 


The website is free to use for jobseekers. 

Susan McKinley, the association’s director of research and marketing support, says there are currently about 600 employers looking to fill positions through the service.

“The jobs are entry level to managerial and it’s just, I think it’s going to be really, we’re hoping it’s going to be really helpful.”

McKinley says the website aims to help jobseekers and local small businesses find a good match during what she calls a workforce shortage in the industry.

“People are coming back to work, but our industry is still down thousands of jobs. Right now, it’s almost like let’s make a deal. If you’re a jobseeker, there’s a job out there for you.”

Employers either need to be association members or pay a 50 dollar fee to post on the job board.

Click the link, to visit the website.

Copyright 2021 WMFE.

Economy / BusinessFlorida Restaurant and Lodging AssociationFlorida unemploymentUnemployment
Danielle Prieur
