Hospitality Industry Group Launches Website For Jobseekers, Employers

The Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association has launched a website to help laid off and furloughed hospitality workers find jobs in Central Florida.

The website is free to use for jobseekers.

Susan McKinley, the association’s director of research and marketing support, says there are currently about 600 employers looking to fill positions through the service.

“The jobs are entry level to managerial and it’s just, I think it’s going to be really, we’re hoping it’s going to be really helpful.”

McKinley says the website aims to help jobseekers and local small businesses find a good match during what she calls a workforce shortage in the industry.

“People are coming back to work, but our industry is still down thousands of jobs. Right now, it’s almost like let’s make a deal. If you’re a jobseeker, there’s a job out there for you.”

Employers either need to be association members or pay a 50 dollar fee to post on the job board.

