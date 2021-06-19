© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Economy / Business

Florida Unemployment Rate Inches Up In May

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published June 19, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT
Unemployment claim form
iStock
/

An estimated 503,000 people qualified as unemployed in May, up from 488,000 a month earlier.

Florida unemployment rate is significantly below the national level even is it slightly ticked up in May.

Statistics released by the state on Friday showed May unemployment was 4.9%, or 0.1 percentage point above April’s rate.

The federal unemployment rate was 5.8%. Florida's unemployment is far below the 14.2% rate in May 2020.

Monroe County had the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 3.1%, followed by St. Johns County at 3.2% and Wakulla County at 3.5%.

Miami-Dade County had the highest unemployment rate at 6.7%, followed by Hamilton and Osceola counties at 6.6% each.

