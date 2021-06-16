Royal Caribbean Postpones Sailing After Crew Members Test Positive

Royal Caribbean has decided to postpone the inaugural sailing of its Odyssey of the Seas cruise ship “out of an abundance of caution” after eight crew members tested positive for COVID-19, the company’s CEO said.

Odyssey of the Seas was set to sail from Fort Lauderdale on July 3 and make stops in the Caribbean. Its sailing is now postponed until July 31.

A simulation cruise, originally scheduled for late June, will also be rescheduled.

Royal Caribbean president and CEO Michael Bayley announced the changes late Tuesday in a statement posted on Facebook.

