Economy / Business
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Royal Caribbean Postpones Sailing After Crew Members Test Positive

Health News Florida | By Michelle Marchante - Miami Herald
Published June 16, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT

Odyssey of the Seas was set to sail from Fort Lauderdale on July 3 and make stops in the Caribbean. Its sailing is now postponed until July 31.

Royal Caribbean has decided to postpone the inaugural sailing of its Odyssey of the Seas cruise ship “out of an abundance of caution” after eight crew members tested positive for COVID-19, the company’s CEO said.

A simulation cruise, originally scheduled for late June, will also be rescheduled.

Royal Caribbean president and CEO Michael Bayley announced the changes late Tuesday in a statement posted on Facebook.

Read more from our news partner at The Miami Herald.

Michelle Marchante - Miami Herald
