© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy / Business
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Vaccinated Visitors To Disney World Can Go Without Masks

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published June 14, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT

Visitors who are not fully vaccinated will still be asked to wear masks indoors and on all rides and attractions, but Disney says workers won’t require proof of vaccination.

It will soon be a lot easier to see smiles again at Walt Disney World.

Starting Tuesday, face masks will be optional for theme park visitors who have been fully vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Visitors who are not fully vaccinated will still be asked to wear face masks indoors and on all rides and attractions, but Disney says on its website that workers won’t require proof of vaccination.

By executive order, it is illegal in Florida for businesses to require customers to show proof of vaccination.

All resort visitors, whether vaccinated or not, will still be required to wear face coverings on buses, monorails and the Disney Skyliner gondola.

Disney began allowing visitors go to without masks outdoors last month.

Copyright 2021 Health News Florida

Tags

Economy / BusinessDisney WorldCoronavirus VaccineCoronavirusCOVID-19covid-19 vaccineface maskstheme parksCOVID-19 passports
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content