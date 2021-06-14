© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy / Business

Gas Prices In Florida Spike To Highest Levels Since 2014

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published June 14, 2021 at 6:59 AM EDT
gasprices3_012320_0.JPG
Carl Lisciandrello
/
WUSF Public Media

The average price of a gallon of gas in the greater Tampa Bay region is now $2.96 a gallon.

Floridians are paying more for gas than they have in almost seven years.

According to AAA, the average price of gas in the state jumped 12 cents since last week, to $2.97 per gallon.

That's around 6 cents more than the previous high this year, back in March.

It's also the highest price for gas since November 2014.

In a news release, AAA said the increase is due to the demand for fuel across the world outpacing supply.

Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman, said it's expected that gas prices have topped out.

"It now costs $2 more to fill an average-sized 15-gallon gas tank, than it did a week ago," Jenkins said in the release. "Fortunately, futures prices flattened out last week, so drivers should not face another round of rising prices this week."

The West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area is the most expensive Metro market in the state, at $3.08 a gallon.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, the average price for a gallon of gas is $2.96 a gallon.

Tags

Economy / Businessgas pricesAAA
Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content