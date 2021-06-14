Gas Prices In Florida Spike To Highest Levels Since 2014

Floridians are paying more for gas than they have in almost seven years.

According to AAA, the average price of gas in the state jumped 12 cents since last week, to $2.97 per gallon.

That's around 6 cents more than the previous high this year, back in March.

It's also the highest price for gas since November 2014.

In a news release, AAA said the increase is due to the demand for fuel across the world outpacing supply.

Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman, said it's expected that gas prices have topped out.

"It now costs $2 more to fill an average-sized 15-gallon gas tank, than it did a week ago," Jenkins said in the release. "Fortunately, futures prices flattened out last week, so drivers should not face another round of rising prices this week."

The West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area is the most expensive Metro market in the state, at $3.08 a gallon.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, the average price for a gallon of gas is $2.96 a gallon.