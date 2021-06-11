© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Economy / Business

Officials: Slight Increase In Florida Citrus Projections

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published June 11, 2021 at 7:50 AM EDT
Florida citrus
News Service of Florida
/

The citrus season runs from October through June.

Federal agriculture officials have announced a slight increase in Florida citrus projections.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture released updated projections Thursday for citrus production in the 2020-2021 season.

The June forecast projects 52.7 million boxes of Florida oranges, up 2% from the previous month’s projection. That includes 30 million boxes of Valencia oranges, a 3% increase.

Grapefruit and specialty citrus projections saw a small drop, with grapefruit falling 100,000 boxes to 4.1 million boxes and tangerines and tangelos falling 10,000 boxes to 890,000 boxes.

Florida’s citrus season runs from October through June.

The USDA’s final report for this season is set to be released July 12.

