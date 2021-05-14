© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Economy / Business
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Disney To Increase Theme Park Capacity As Revenue Falls

WMFE | By Talia Blake
Published May 14, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT
Walt Disney World says it will increase theme park capacity, as the CDC relaxes COVID-19 restrictions and as more people are vaccinated.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek said it’s “quite daunting” to wear a mask in the middle of summer in Florida.

The theme parks will lift the previous 35% capacity limit, even as the Walt Disney company reported a 44% revenue drop for the second quarter of 2021. 

During an earnings call Thursday, Disney CEO Bob Chapek didn’t reveal what the new capacity limits will be. But, he called the CDC announcement relaxing mask requirements for vaccinated people “big news,” noting that it’s “quite daunting” to wear a mask in the middle of summer in Florida. And he said the company is bringing more employees back to work.

Disney had already announced it would begin phasing out temperature checks for guests this weekend. Also this week, the theme parks will reduce social distancing requirements from 6 feet to 3 feet. 

Copyright 2021 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.

Talia Blake
