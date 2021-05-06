Florida Theme Parks End Temperature Checks For Guests

Central Florida theme parks are adjusting their coronavirus safety measures as CDC guidelines change.

Universal Orlando no longer requires temperature checks as guests enter the park. Walt Disney World will begin phasing out the checks for cast members beginning May 8 and for guests on May 16.

A list of COVID-19 restrictions on Busch Gardens' website also does not mention temperature checks.

Both companies say they are following guidance from health and government officials. Earlier this week, Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order lifting local rules requiring mask-wearing and social distancing.

Universal has also dropped social distancing to 3 feet, while Disney remains at 6 feet.

