Publix Starts Accepting SNAP Payments For Online Orders

Publix is joining the list of grocery stores that accept online payments from people who rely on the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The Lakeland-based supermarket chain announced Thursday it’s partnering with Instacart so that SNAP recipients can use their Electronic Benefits Tranfer (EBT) cards to buy groceries online.

According to the trade publication Grocery Dive, Instacart will waive delivery and pick-up fees for SNAP customers’ first three Publix orders through June 16.

Other grocers accepting online SNAP payments include Aldi, Food Lion and Walmart.

