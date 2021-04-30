© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Economy / Business

Publix Starts Accepting SNAP Payments For Online Orders

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Cyd Hoskinson
Published April 30, 2021 at 8:06 AM EDT
File photo of a Publix store
Publix is joining the list of grocery stores that accept online payments from people who rely on the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The Lakeland-based supermarket chain announced Thursday it’s partnering with Instacart so that SNAP recipients can use their Electronic Benefits Tranfer (EBT) cards to buy groceries online.

According to the trade publication Grocery Dive, Instacart will waive delivery and pick-up fees for SNAP customers’ first three Publix orders through June 16.

Other grocers accepting online SNAP payments include Aldi, Food Lion and Walmart.

Contact reporter Cyd Hoskinson at choskinson@wjct.org, 904-358-6351 and on Twitter at @cydwjctnews.

Copyright 2021 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.

Cyd Hoskinson
Cyd Hoskinson began working at WJCT on Valentine’s Day 2011.
See stories by Cyd Hoskinson
