TECO To Install Electric Vehicle Charging Stations As Part Of Pilot Program

Tampa Electric will take part in a pilot program that will allow it to install around 200 electric vehicle charging stations.

The state’s Public Service Commission approved the four-year pilot program, which will allow TECO to install the charging stations at five separate locations: workplace, public/retail, multi-unit dwellings, income-qualified and government.

“The pilot offers an opportunity for business customers to install an EV charger for their customers and employees at little or no installation cost,” Kenneth Hernandez, business development manager for Tampa Electric, said in a press release.

The commission’s approval came as the state, utilities and other companies try to prepare for increased use of electric cars and trucks in the coming years.

“Electric vehicle use in Florida is on the rise, and approval of these additional charging stations will help Florida keep pace with this growing industry,” Commission member Andrew Fay said in a statement after the approval.

Commission Chairman Gary Clark dissented, expressing concerns about Tampa Electric customers who wouldn’t participate in the program being forced to pick up part of the cost.

“I just think that we really need to look at how, even in a pilot program, how we are spreading costs around,” Clark said.

According to the release, Tampa Electric will contribute up to $5,000 toward equipment and installation costs of each charge port, and the participating businesses will be responsible for the electricity service to each location.

Business customers interested in having charging stations at their locations can receive an application through tampaelectric.com/ev.

Information from News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

