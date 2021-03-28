© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy / Business

Florida to feds: Allow cruise ships to operate or we'll sue

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published March 28, 2021 at 8:45 AM EDT
Photo: Josiah Weiss
Photo: Josiah Weiss

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is threatening to sue the federal government if it doesn’t lift its pandemic ban on cruise lines using U.S. ports. Gov. Ron DeSantis and state Attorney General Ashley Moody said Friday that the state is being harmed economically by the industry’s U.S. shutdown.

They said cruises are being operated safely around the globe with restrictions and protocols and no new coronavirus outbreaks have been tied to a ship.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shut down the industry a year ago after several outbreaks early in the pandemic were tied to cruise ships.

It did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Copyright 2021 WMFE. To see more, visit .

Tags

Economy / Businesscruise ships
Danielle Prieur
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now