Economy / Business
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

All Four Disney Parks Are Booked For Spring Break. Could It Be A Sign Of Recovery?

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published March 10, 2021 at 11:14 AM EST
Photo: Brian McGowan
Photo: Brian McGowan

Daryl Cronk, with Visit Orlando says the availability of coronavirus vaccines :is giving people confidence."

Hollywood Studios is booked through March.  

Although the parks are still at limited capacity, all four Disney theme parks are fully booked next Monday through Thursday with Hollywood Studios booked through March.

Visit Orlando’s Daryl Cronk is Senior Director of Market Research and Insights.

Cronk says he’s cautiously optimistic this could be a sign the tourism industry is recovering.

He says Floridians continue to be a key source of visitors to Orlando as they were throughout the pandemic. But he says out of state travel is picking back up again.

“Looking ahead for the next month or two. We’re seeing Georgia and even Texas as being a good source of travel. And then as well as some of our more traditional markets like a New York, Chicago area and even into Ohio.”

Cronk says based on heightened travel over the past week, he expects the area will hit or exceed the number of guests it welcomed during the winter holidays.

“I think the availability of vaccines is giving people confidence. They’re seeing that it is possible to be out and about but do so safely. The theme parks have done a great job at implementing the appropriate safety protocols with social distancing, mask requirements and the cleaning that they do.”

With the success of Visit Orlando’s “The Wonder Remains” campaign, Cronk says they’ve expanded ads through June. 

The campaign has the goal of driving spring and summer travel with special emphasis on the Dallas and Houston markets as many new travelers are coming from Texas.

Copyright 2021 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.

Danielle Prieur
