Here Are The Finalists To Redevelop The Tropicana Field Site

St. Petersburg has released a short list of proposals to redevelop the Tropicana Field site, with or without the Tampa Bay Rays.

In January, city officials announced they were reviewing seven proposals to remake the site of Tropicana Field, where the Rays have played on city-owned land since 1998.

The team's lease with the city expires in 2027, and the Rays have been exploring options for a new stadium in the greater Tampa Bay region as well as a proposal by team owner Stu Sternberg to split regular-season games between Tampa Bay and Montreal.

"We received many quality submissions to redevelop the Tropicana Field site, and I am thankful for the time, money, and energy that each team expended," St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman said in a news release. "Four submissions clearly stood out as truly exceptional and I am excited for our residents to learn more about each one."

"The future of that site, with or without baseball, has never been brighter. As I've said time and again, this is our chance to get it right, and to right wrongs. I encourage everyone to remain engaged in this process as we move forward."

Here are the proposals that the city will review:

Midtown Development

Portman Holdings - Third Lake Partners

JMA Ventures/Sugar Hill Community Partners

Unicorp National Development

The companies will be invited to submit further details, according to a release from the city.

Following those submissions, residents will be given an opportunity to provide feedback before a final decision is made.

A virtual public hearing will be held on April 5, followed by in-person meetings on April 7-8. Details on the meetings will be announced at a later date.

Immersive showrooms placed throughout the city will include renderings and summaries of each proposal, along with an opportunity for residents to provide input.

Details of each will be released at a later date.

Residents can also leave comments on the city's Tropicana Field website.

A final decision on which company will be chosen to redevelop the site will be made later this year, according to the release.

