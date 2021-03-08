© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy / Business

The American Rescue Plan Includes Billions More For Air Travel

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Bradley George
Published March 8, 2021 at 12:56 PM EST
Empty chairs at Tampa International Airport
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF Public Media

President Biden’s American Rescue Plan -- which the House is scheduled to vote on Tuesday--includes support for the aviation industry. Airports and airlines have already received billions of dollars in federal money from the CARES Act and the stimulus package passed late last year.

The financial losses from the pandemic cut deep, and the industry asked lawmakers for more help in Biden’s proposal. Airlines will get another $14 billion; under the condition they do not lay off any staff before October.

The bill also includes $800 million for concessionaires, who operate airport restaurants and shops. These companies laid off hundreds of workers at Tampa International Airport last year, though some have since been re-hired.

Congresswoman Kathy Castor (D-Tampa) touted the relief during a press conference at Tampa International Airport Monday. She was joined by airport CEO Joe Lopano and George Tinsley, who owns the P.F. Chang’s at TPA and other airport restaurants.

Lopano said he saw “green shoots” for the airline industry thanks to an accelerated rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, but he warned there was a long road ahead.

“The lasting impact of COVID on our business is undeniable,” he said. “Our airport is faced with staggering revenue losses in the coming years as commercial aviation slowly, very slowly, gets back on its feet.”

Tags

Economy / BusinessTampa International AirportRep. Kathy Castor
Bradley George
Bradley George comes to WUSF from Atlanta, where he was a reporter, host, and editor at Georgia Public Broadcasting. While in Atlanta, he reported for NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and The Takeaway. His work has been recognized by PRNDI, the Georgia Associated Press, and the Atlanta Press Club. Prior to his time in Georgia, Bradley worked at public radio stations in Tennessee, Alabama, and North Carolina.
See stories by Bradley George
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now