© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy / Business
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Sen. Rick Scott Wants To Require Temperature Checks At TSA Screenings For Air Travelers

WFSU | By Blaise Gainey
Published February 27, 2021 at 7:53 AM EST
Temperature screening sign at airport with woman wearing mask sitting at health control counter.
Temperature screening sign at airport with woman wearing mask sitting at health control counter.

Scott's proposal would enable a temperature check pilot program and require airlines to work with a customer who has a fever to reschedule or cancel and reimburse them for their flight.

In an attempt to make traveling by plane during the pandemic safer Florida Senator Rick Scott is proposing that temperature checks be required at TSA screenings for all travelers.
Senator Scott says in order to get the state’s economy back on track, tourism is needed. That’s why he’s proposing the Fly Safe and Healthy Act. It would enable a temperature check pilot program and require airlines to work with a customer who has a fever to reschedule or cancel and reimburse them for their flight. The program would last for 120 days, within 90 days after completion of the program TSA must create a policy for deploying a temperature check program at airports and security screening locations throughout the remainder of the pandemic.
Copyright 2021 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags

Economy / BusinessSen. Rick ScottCOVID-19CoronavirustourismAir travel
Blaise Gainey
Blaise Gainey is a Multimedia Reporter for WFSU News. Blaise hails from Windermere, Florida. He graduated from The School of Journalism at the Florida A&M University. He formerly worked for The Florida Channel, WTXL-TV, and before graduating interned with WFSU News. He is excited to return to the newsroom. In his spare time he enjoys watching sports, Netflix, outdoor activities and anything involving his daughter.
See stories by Blaise Gainey
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now