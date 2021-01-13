© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy / Business
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Tax Watch Study Shows Business Liability Protection Could Boost Economy

WFSU | By Blaise Gainey
Published January 13, 2021 at 8:15 AM EST
Passage in multilevel shopping mall
Passage in multilevel shopping mall

It would address the more than 200,000 jobs that have been lost in the state.

A study commissioned by a state government watchdog group says the absence of COVID-19 liability protections may have cost the state more than $16 billion.

The Florida Tax Watch report suggests more than 200,000 jobs could have been lost.

The report comes amid an effort to shield businesses from COVID-19 lawsuits.

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis says the protection will help provide a boost to the economy by providing confidence for businesses to reopen.
“The biggest concern they’ve got is dealing with COVID, you know will I even reopen again. And we have seen it pretty recently at least what I’ve been hearing and seeing from those boots on the ground," said Patronis. "Especially those family-owned businesses that may not have a succession plan or they have burned through the reserves they’ll simply make the business decision and pull the plug and not reopen.”

Patronis says the liability is not meant to be a blanket shield and is meant to protect businesses that follow safety protocols.

The Tax Watch study says more than 400 COVID-19 lawsuits have been filed. The proposal gets its first hearing in a House committee Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.org.

Tags

Economy / BusinessFlorida Tax WatchJimmy PatronisCoronavirusCOVID-192021 Florida Legislature
Blaise Gainey
Blaise Gainey is a Multimedia Reporter for WFSU News. Blaise hails from Windermere, Florida. He graduated from The School of Journalism at the Florida A&M University. He formerly worked for The Florida Channel, WTXL-TV, and before graduating interned with WFSU News. He is excited to return to the newsroom. In his spare time he enjoys watching sports, Netflix, outdoor activities and anything involving his daughter.
See stories by Blaise Gainey

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.

Related Content