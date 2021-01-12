© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy / Business
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

DeSantis: Florida Renters To Get $1.4B In Federal Aid

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Bill Bortzfield
Published January 12, 2021 at 2:57 PM EST
Additional federal aid aimed at preventing evictions is earmarked for Florida.
Additional federal aid aimed at preventing evictions is earmarked for Florida.

The money is aimed at helping Floridians avoid eviction.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that $1.4 billion in emergency rental assistance to Floridians is on its way as part of the federal COVID-19 relief legislation signed into law on Dec. 27.

The governor’s office said cities and counties with a population of 200,000 and greater will receive funds directly from the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The state of Florida will be in charge of administering the remaining roughly $850 million.

Households meeting the following criteria will be eligible for assistance:

  • Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19.
  • Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.
  • Has a household income at or below 80% of the area median income, with priority given to households below 50% of the area median income.

Details on how the aid can be applied for is expected in the coming weeks.

A December AdvisorSmith report found 15.6% of Florida’s renting households were at risk of eviction within two months.

AdvisorSmith, a small business research website, looked at U.S. Census data and then calculated the percentage of households that are behind on their rent payments, which was combined with data on the percentage of late-paying renters who expect to be evicted.

People who’ve fallen behind on their rent have a little more breathing room because a federal eviction moratorium has been extended to the end of January.
Copyright 2021 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT.org.

Tags

Economy / BusinessCOVID-19Coronavirusevictions
Bill Bortzfield
Bill joined WJCT News in September of 2017 from The Florida Times-Union, where he served in a variety of multimedia journalism positions.
See stories by Bill Bortzfield

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.

Related Content