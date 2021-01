Devonta Davis is the WUSF Noble Radio News Intern for the spring 2021 semester.

Originally from Gainesville, FL, Devonta moved to Tampa to attend the University of South Florida where he graduated with his bachelors in news - editorial. Now in graduate school, he’s pursuing his dream of becoming a news reporter.

In his free time, you might catch him watching anime or re-watching "The Office" for the 70th time.