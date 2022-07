Stephanie Colombini is an award-winning journalist who reports for Health News Florida. She has been the lead reporter covering the coronavirus pandemic. During her time at WUSF, Stephanie also covered military and veterans’ affairs as part of the national reporting collaborative the American Homefront Project and produced the station’s flagship public affairs program Florida Matters. Prior to joining the station in 2016, she reported for WCBS 880 and WFUV in New York City.



Kerry Sheridan is an award-winning reporter and co-host of All Things Considered at WUSF Public Media. She covers education, health and science. Prior to joining WUSF in 2019, Kerry reported for Agence France-Presse from 2005 to 2019, reporting from the Middle East bureau in Cyprus, followed by stints in Washington and Miami. Kerry earned her master’s degree from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in 2002, and was a recipient of the Pulitzer Traveling Fellowship for Cultural Reporting.



Julio Ochoa is an assistant news director at WUSF and the award-winning editor of Health News Florida, a collaborative statewide news project. He also reports on health care with a focus on policy. Prior to joining WUSF in 2015, Julio worked at the Tampa Tribune, where he began as a website producer for TBO.com and served in several editing roles, eventually becoming the newspaper’s deputy metro editor.