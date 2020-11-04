Dara Kam - News Service of Florida
Dara Kam is the Senior Reporter of News Service of Florida.
-
It's in response to a bill that would increase penalties on violent protesters after some supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol.
-
It would crack down on protests and make it difficult for local government officials to trim spending on law enforcement.
-
Lawyers for the NRA and the state are squabbling over who should be allowed to offer testimony in a case involving a Florida law that raises the minimum age to buy rifles and other long guns.
-
The FDLE conducted the search at Jones’ house after an investigation allegedly linked her home address to a Nov. 10 message sent on an internal Department of Health multi-user account.
-
Under Senate President Wilton Simpson’s plan, members of the public will have to watch and testify remotely. House Speaker Chris Sprowls has embraced a somewhat more relaxed stance.
-
Simpson, who has advocated for the use of face masks, is experiencing “mild symptoms,” similar to having a mild head cold or allergies.
-
The education commissioner assured the State Board of Education that Gov. Ron DeSantis “will take nothing less than full parental choice.”
-
The attorney who brought the lawsuit has drawn national media attention during the pandemic because of public appearances dressed as the grim reaper.
-
Some Democrats were calling for a party shakeup, even before President Donald Trump took the state on Tuesday.
-
Trump’s lead over Biden in Florida appeared to top the president’s 1.2 percentage-point victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.