Daniel Finton is a WUSF/USF Zimmerman School digital news intern for the summer of 2021.

Originally from North Port, Florida, Daniel moved to Tampa to study mass communications and journalism at the University of South Florida Tampa campus.

Since becoming a Bull, Daniel has worked as a sports writer for the USF Oracle and continued in multiple freelancing endeavors, which include blogs and his podcast.

Daniel has been writing creatively since elementary school, and has been reporting on soccer since his senior year of high school.

He is excited to spend the summer covering news, making connections and learning with WUSF.