Craig Kopp

I started my journalism career delivering the Toledo Blade newspaper on my bike.

The first thing I did was rig a wire basket in the middle of the handlebars to secure my little portable radio. I went nowhere without it. I still don’t. Ok, my radio comes though my phone now, but you get the point.

I love radio.

There’s something so intimate about radio. It’s like the person talking to you is talking to only you. It’s even more so now in the age of earbuds. That’s how I approach my job as a host and reporter. It’s me talking with you about the news in our lives.

When not listening to radio, I pick on the guitar a little, play golf and antique shop with my wife Rhonda, and give our cats, Tony “Boots” and Lucy, as much attention as they require.