Wesley Catnott: COVID Conversations

Wesley Catnott graduated from Florida Atlantic University in the midst of the pandemic. As he entered his last year of schooling with hopes to start his career, his dream was deferred almost indefinitely. Throughout the pandemic, Wesley found ways to stay afloat by working in industries that were not adversely impacted by the pandemic. In this interview, Wesley’s reflection of his pandemic experience shows how far determination, perseverance, and hope can get a person. We begin with Wesley’s reflection on the job he had during his last semester in school.