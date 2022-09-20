Sherine Hamade: COVID Conversations

Jasmine Riche's colleague on this project and a valued classmate during her graduate school experience, Sherine Hamade eloquently reflects on their COVID experience. They started graduate school in the midst of the pandemic in the Fall of 2020, but Sherine’s pandemic journey was already in swing at that time. Sherine will be both a necessary and beneficial addition to history as a field and future reference, not only for their work on this project but for their concentration is on the History of Ybor City and the Tampa LGBTQ+ community. They begin Sherine’s reflection of the pandemic with their time at work as a Host/Bus in a small diner.